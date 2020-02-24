Trillium Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Trillium Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26,599 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $12,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Delaney Dennis R raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.7% during the third quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 14,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Hyman Charles D raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 2,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised shares of Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.59.

Shares of ADI traded down $5.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $117.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,041,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225,132. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.51 and a fifty-two week high of $127.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.71. The firm has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.94%.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $1,100,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,434,220.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total transaction of $210,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,420 shares of company stock valued at $11,690,387 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

