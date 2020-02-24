Trillium Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 171.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,137 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Omnicell worth $11,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Omnicell by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Omnicell by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Omnicell by 2.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Omnicell by 1.8% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Omnicell by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMCL stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.29. The stock had a trading volume of 165,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,358. Omnicell, Inc. has a one year low of $67.30 and a one year high of $94.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.47, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.12.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $248.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Omnicell news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 9,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $730,332.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,653.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanne B. Bauer sold 2,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $258,097.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,665,390.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,461 shares of company stock worth $4,307,901 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on OMCL. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up from $91.00) on shares of Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Dougherty & Co raised their price target on Omnicell from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Omnicell from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Omnicell in a report on Friday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

