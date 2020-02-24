Trillium Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,586 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $14,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in ASML by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASML. Bank of America downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.67.

NASDAQ ASML traded down $15.60 on Monday, hitting $290.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,347,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,228. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $301.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.77. ASML Holding NV has a 52-week low of $175.57 and a 52-week high of $319.22. The stock has a market cap of $128.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.28.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. ASML had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The company’s revenue was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding NV will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be issued a $1.272 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. ASML’s payout ratio is 28.88%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

