Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $12.63 Million Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Trillium Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 43.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 41,461 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Waters worth $12,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WAT. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on WAT shares. BTIG Research lowered Waters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America raised Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Waters in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Waters in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Waters in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.13.

Shares of WAT traded down $6.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $210.07. 393,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,830. The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.10. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $199.11 and a fifty-two week high of $255.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $227.88 and its 200 day moving average is $221.51.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.34 million. Waters had a return on equity of 172.16% and a net margin of 24.61%. Waters’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.97, for a total value of $246,830.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,207,164.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Francis Kim sold 6,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $1,427,749.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,668 shares in the company, valued at $587,120.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,909 shares of company stock worth $2,918,387. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

