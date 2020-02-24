Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $13.95 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $13,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in Booking by 50.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on BKNG. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,360.00 to $2,330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,150.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Consumer Edge began coverage on Booking in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,126.38.

Booking stock traded down $136.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,792.54. 884,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,981. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,974.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,969.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.07. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,640.54 and a one year high of $2,094.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

