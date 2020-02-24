Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $14.35 Million Stock Holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI)

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 445,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,935 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.68% of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap worth $14,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,185,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 484,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,596,000 after purchasing an additional 13,515 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HASI traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.41. 998,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,513. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.44. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc has a 1-year low of $24.05 and a 1-year high of $39.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 29.13, a quick ratio of 29.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. This is a boost from Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.56%.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel bought 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $29,989.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,670,585.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. B. Riley raised their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

