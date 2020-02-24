Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $15.55 Million Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Trillium Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 30,800 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $15,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 21,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 18,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 33,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 70.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of GILD stock traded up $3.20 on Monday, hitting $72.90. 42,809,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,691,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $71.19. The stock has a market cap of $92.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.63 and a 200 day moving average of $65.07.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.04%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $190,658.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,504.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $340,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,264.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,802 shares of company stock valued at $3,994,432. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on GILD. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from to in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub raised Gilead Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.58.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.