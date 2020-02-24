Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $16.95 Million Stock Position in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT)

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 526,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,588 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of New York Times worth $16,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in New York Times by 3.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,614,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,954,000 after purchasing an additional 111,815 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in New York Times by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,907,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,357,000 after buying an additional 29,538 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in New York Times by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,325,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,638,000 after buying an additional 242,119 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in New York Times by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,099,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,384,000 after buying an additional 16,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in New York Times by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 927,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,843,000 after buying an additional 47,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

NYT traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.39. 1,251,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,614,552. New York Times Co has a one year low of $27.35 and a one year high of $40.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.70 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.55.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. New York Times had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $508.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. New York Times’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that New York Times Co will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. This is a boost from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. New York Times’s payout ratio is 21.74%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NYT. Cfra raised their target price on New York Times from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded New York Times from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.70.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

