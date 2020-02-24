Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $18.57 Million Stock Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Trillium Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,275 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 916 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $18,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the third quarter worth $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Becton Dickinson and by 293.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered Becton Dickinson and from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cfra lowered Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $304.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Becton Dickinson and from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $279.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.38.

BDX stock traded down $6.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $250.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,637,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,265. The company has a market cap of $69.79 billion, a PE ratio of 92.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.08. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12 month low of $221.47 and a 12 month high of $286.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $269.15 and its 200-day moving average is $259.03.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. Analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.05%.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.95, for a total transaction of $135,582.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,328.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.57, for a total value of $3,087,516.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,393 shares in the company, valued at $59,857,619.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,539 shares of company stock worth $36,646,395 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

