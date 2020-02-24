Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $18.62 Million Position in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,106 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Msci worth $18,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Msci by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Msci in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Msci in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Msci by 285.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Msci by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Msci alerts:

MSCI stock traded down $5.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $303.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,127,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,203. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.21. Msci Inc has a 52 week low of $177.19 and a 52 week high of $335.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.74.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $406.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.15 million. Msci had a negative return on equity of 285.06% and a net margin of 36.18%. Msci’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Msci Inc will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Msci’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.24%.

In other Msci news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.56, for a total transaction of $743,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 300,808 shares in the company, valued at $89,508,428.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Msci from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Msci from $255.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Msci to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Atlantic Securities raised Msci from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Msci in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Msci presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.50.

Msci Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Msci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Msci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.