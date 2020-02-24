Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $19.99 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,998 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,618 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $19,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.6% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 22,500 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the third quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 2,749 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 17,130 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Sepio Capital LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 98.0% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 27,394 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,894,000 after purchasing an additional 13,556 shares during the period. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of COST stock traded down $8.33 on Monday, reaching $313.62. 2,261,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,972,495. The company has a market cap of $142.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $308.84 and a 200-day moving average of $296.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $215.77 and a one year high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $587,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,545,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $300.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price target (up previously from $286.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.83.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.