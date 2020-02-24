Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $27.02 Million Stake in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Trillium Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 470,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,149 shares during the quarter. Unilever accounts for approximately 1.2% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $27,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in Unilever by 0.8% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 22,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. grew its holdings in Unilever by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 23,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. 8.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UN shares. Liberum Capital upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank cut Unilever to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

UN traded down $1.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.50. 1,678,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,465,397. Unilever NV has a twelve month low of $53.31 and a twelve month high of $63.62. The company has a market cap of $100.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.452 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.34%.

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

