Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $29.58 Million Holdings in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,978 shares during the period. Xylem accounts for 1.3% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Xylem worth $29,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XYL. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 525,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 51,364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

In other Xylem news, SVP Pak Steven Leung sold 4,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $379,717.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,510,024.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $375,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,260.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,692 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,638. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Xylem stock traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.43. 1,248,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,339,213. The company has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Xylem Inc has a 12-month low of $72.87 and a 12-month high of $89.34.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XYL. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 price target on shares of Xylem and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.27.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.