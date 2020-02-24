Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $30.55 Million Holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. MCCORMICK & CO /SH makes up approximately 1.4% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of MCCORMICK & CO /SH worth $30,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 34,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,865,000 after purchasing an additional 10,672 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 4th quarter worth about $820,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 4th quarter worth about $2,445,000. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 54,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 11,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 7,216 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MKC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group cut MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.00.

MKC traded down $1.21 on Monday, hitting $160.99. 721,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,808. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 52 week low of $132.21 and a 52 week high of $174.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.84.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.61. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

