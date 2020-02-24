Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $32.93 Million Stock Holdings in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,613 shares during the quarter. Ingersoll-Rand makes up approximately 1.5% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Ingersoll-Rand worth $32,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IR. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,867,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,339,015,000 after buying an additional 688,390 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,474,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $860,546,000 after purchasing an additional 320,509 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new position in Ingersoll-Rand during the 4th quarter worth about $296,056,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,211,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,007,000 after purchasing an additional 10,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,082,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,859,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IR traded down $3.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $142.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,108,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,076. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a twelve month low of $102.69 and a twelve month high of $146.85. The stock has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.28%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IR shares. Cfra raised their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.44.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, SVP Paul A. Camuti sold 10,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.19, for a total transaction of $1,415,754.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,804 shares in the company, valued at $9,359,580.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 242,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $32,716,845.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 452,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,037,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 281,332 shares of company stock valued at $38,000,966 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

