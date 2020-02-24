Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $34.77 Million Stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Trillium Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,412 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 1.5% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $34,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,730,576 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,938,712,000 after purchasing an additional 887,115 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,391,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Adobe by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,268 shares of the software company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Adobe by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,223 shares of the software company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Adobe by 3.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,648 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.56, for a total value of $970,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 42,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,850,309.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total transaction of $302,667.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,625.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,793 shares of company stock valued at $20,267,469 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $15.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $357.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,921,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,882. The company has a fifty day moving average of $357.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.09. Adobe Inc has a 12 month low of $249.10 and a 12 month high of $386.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price (up previously from $370.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.08.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

