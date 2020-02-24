Trillium Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Trillium Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $13,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth $67,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth $69,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 179.7% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVB traded down $2.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $225.79. The stock had a trading volume of 726,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,262. The company has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $218.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 12 month low of $191.42 and a 12 month high of $229.40.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($1.20). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 35.42%. The company had revenue of $593.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 65.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.25.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

