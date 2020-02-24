Trillium Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,173 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Lamb Weston worth $11,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the third quarter worth $50,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 8,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 238,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,374,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 66,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LW traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $95.32. The stock had a trading volume of 713,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,364. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $58.83 and a 12 month high of $96.32. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.39 and its 200 day moving average is $80.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.88 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 869.30% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,656,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 3,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.47, for a total value of $317,583.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,668 shares of company stock worth $2,164,789 in the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LW has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. ValuEngine cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.86.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

