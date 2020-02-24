Trillium Asset Management LLC Purchases 12,847 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,870 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 12,847 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $13,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 45.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 233 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 274.7% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 341 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $923,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk stock traded down $7.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $194.37. 2,104,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,390,009. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.70 and a 52-week high of $211.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $199.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.27. The company has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 294.50, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.84.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 113.06% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $842.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

ADSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Autodesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Autodesk from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.78.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

