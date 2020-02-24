Trillium Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Trillium Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 238,513 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for approximately 0.9% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $20,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 210.7% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $2.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.52. 8,310,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,818,736. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $69.03 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.75.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

SBUX has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.71.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $172,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,343 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

