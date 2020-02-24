Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 1,315 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Trillium Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,595 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $15,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 250.0% during the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 189 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 127.8% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 221 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 197.4% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 226 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 81.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.20.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total value of $1,932,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig Conway sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.95, for a total transaction of $42,963.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,822.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 487,201 shares of company stock valued at $83,710,127 over the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CRM traded down $3.56 on Monday, reaching $185.94. 8,455,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,858,480. The firm has a market cap of $168.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.81, a P/E/G ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $184.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.04. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.87 and a fifty-two week high of $195.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.