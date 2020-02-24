Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 1,604 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lowered its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $16,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 96.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2,422.2% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on IFF shares. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.50.

In other news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 924 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total value of $116,146.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,688 shares in the company, valued at $3,983,181.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 45,920 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $139.93 per share, with a total value of $6,425,585.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 548,234 shares of company stock valued at $73,120,570 and sold 2,734 shares valued at $356,066. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:IFF traded down $4.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $127.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,963,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.44. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 12-month low of $104.86 and a 12-month high of $152.95. The stock has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 0.89.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

