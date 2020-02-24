Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 2,004 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Trillium Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,004 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $11,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 72.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,377,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $644,348,000 after buying an additional 2,260,831 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,799,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,705,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $316,672,000 after buying an additional 589,170 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,144,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,483,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,334,304,000 after buying an additional 375,783 shares during the last quarter. 52.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.72.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $4.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $98.49. 7,300,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,583,289. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.65 and a 1-year high of $125.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The company had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 51.00%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

