Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 3,224 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Trillium Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,224 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 2.2% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $48,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 29,736.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,985,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,043,000 after buying an additional 5,965,732 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942,155 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 957.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 521,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $141,230,000 after purchasing an additional 581,955 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 29.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,030,927 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $551,539,000 after purchasing an additional 465,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 842,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $251,413,000 after purchasing an additional 365,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $305.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.58.

Mastercard stock traded down $15.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $324.67. The company had a trading volume of 7,777,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,857,567. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $215.93 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $341.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.59.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $319,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,386,155. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,240,895.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,683.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 430,024 shares of company stock worth $137,189,140. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

