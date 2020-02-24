Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 40,891 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Trillium Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,353 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 40,891 shares during the period. Target accounts for about 1.3% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $28,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in Target by 161.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 261 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $3.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $113.78. 5,304,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,212,268. The firm has a market cap of $59.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.83. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $70.03 and a 52-week high of $130.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Target from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Target from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

