Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 4,283 Shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 408,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,283 shares during the quarter. AFLAC comprises 1.0% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of AFLAC worth $21,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 53,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 60,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 5,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 26,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $1,243,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,394,079.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $856,419.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,984,987.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,200,540. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of AFLAC in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. AFLAC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

NYSE:AFL traded down $2.30 on Monday, hitting $49.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,079,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,988,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.67. AFLAC Incorporated has a 1 year low of $48.14 and a 1 year high of $57.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.50.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from AFLAC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.23%.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

