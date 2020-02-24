Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 4,589 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Trillium Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,589 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $19,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,652,000. Alley Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 44,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 37,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,736,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,274,000. Finally, Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,772,809.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,411 shares of company stock worth $12,652,757 over the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PG traded down $3.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $123.30. The stock had a trading volume of 7,533,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,989,061. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.64. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $97.75 and a 52 week high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.86.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.