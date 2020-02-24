Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 56,746 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lessened its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 510,295 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 56,746 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for 1.4% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $31,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $4,496,564.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 330,679 shares in the company, valued at $20,022,613.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $7,686,132.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 575,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,776,827.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE TJX traded down $1.56 on Monday, reaching $61.75. The stock had a trading volume of 5,638,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,423,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.22. TJX Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $49.05 and a 12-month high of $64.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.65. The stock has a market cap of $76.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

TJX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson restated a “positive” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

