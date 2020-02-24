Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 7,770 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 847,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,770 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up 1.3% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $29,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 161,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,674,000 after buying an additional 6,015 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 30,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 34,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,338,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,131,000 after buying an additional 63,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $473,000. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Societe Generale cut shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

BAC stock traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.73. The stock had a trading volume of 79,024,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,580,117. The firm has a market cap of $285.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.79.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

