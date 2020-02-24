Trillium Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Trillium Asset Management LLC cut its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,617 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of J B Hunt Transport Services worth $18,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 42,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Get J B Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JBHT shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

In other J B Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Terrence D. Matthews sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $973,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,752,245.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David G. Mee sold 4,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total transaction of $545,896.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,650 shares in the company, valued at $12,418,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JBHT stock traded down $4.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $105.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,038,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,440. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.01 and its 200 day moving average is $112.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.29. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of $83.64 and a fifty-two week high of $122.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.12.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.17). J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This is a positive change from J B Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 22.09%.

About J B Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Receive News & Ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.