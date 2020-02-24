Trillium Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Trillium Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,442 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,596 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Ormat Technologies worth $13,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORA. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the third quarter valued at $137,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 42.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,969 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Ormat Technologies news, EVP Shlomi Argas sold 1,521 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.70, for a total value of $118,181.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,181.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dan Falk sold 7,500 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.77, for a total transaction of $583,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,167 shares in the company, valued at $712,917.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ORA stock traded down $3.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,809. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.67 and its 200-day moving average is $75.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.00 and a 1 year high of $87.07.

ORA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital cut Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

