Trillium Asset Management LLC Trims Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 257,149 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 9,023 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $19,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 3.0% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,566 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 860 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CVS traded down $3.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,629,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,002,365. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $77.03. The company has a market capitalization of $93.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.45.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $4,180,800.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,452,419.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on CVS Health from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.33.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

