Trillium Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,126 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for about 1.0% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $21,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,191,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,439,341,000 after acquiring an additional 413,027 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Medtronic by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,863,179 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,595,491,000 after acquiring an additional 567,864 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,765,155 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $868,534,000 after acquiring an additional 647,278 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,598,082 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $748,553,000 after buying an additional 81,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,125,054 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $556,683,000 after buying an additional 545,367 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other Medtronic news, CEO Omar Ishrak purchased 8,771 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $111.13 per share, with a total value of $555,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock traded down $1.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $111.35. The company had a trading volume of 5,334,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,671,683. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.09. The company has a market cap of $151.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.75. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $82.77 and a twelve month high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.28.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.