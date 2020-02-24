Trillium Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Trillium Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,183 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,611 shares during the period. Cigna makes up approximately 1.0% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $22,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CI. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI stock traded down $16.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $200.36. 3,114,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,895,437. The business’s fifty day moving average is $209.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Cigna Corp has a 12-month low of $141.95 and a 12-month high of $224.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.80.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $36.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 165.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cigna Corp will post 18.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.16.

In related news, EVP Steven B. Miller sold 7,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total value of $1,515,811.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,803,862.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 21,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.73, for a total value of $4,552,818.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,759,539.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

