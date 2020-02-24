Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Holdings Raised by ARP Americas LP

ARP Americas LP grew its position in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 67.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the quarter. ARP Americas LP owned approximately 0.14% of Trinseo worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Trinseo by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 22,692 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,244,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,326,000 after acquiring an additional 32,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Angelo N. Chaclas sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $57,028.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,998.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $301,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 218,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,221,955.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Trinseo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.33.

Shares of NYSE:TSE opened at $28.08 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.07. Trinseo S.A. has a twelve month low of $27.10 and a twelve month high of $52.33. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.13). Trinseo had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $888.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Trinseo’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Trinseo S.A. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

