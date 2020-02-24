Tripio (TRIO) Price Hits $0.0016 on Major Exchanges

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Tripio has a total market capitalization of $5.82 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tripio token can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including HADAX, DDEX and OKEx. In the last week, Tripio has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $275.03 or 0.02858560 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010390 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00226225 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00040550 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00137522 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Tripio was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio. The official website for Tripio is trip.io. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio.

Tripio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, HADAX and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tripio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

