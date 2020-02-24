Tristel (LON:TSTL) Receives Corporate Rating from FinnCap

Tristel (LON:TSTL)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating restated by research analysts at FinnCap in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Shares of TSTL opened at GBX 422.50 ($5.56) on Monday. Tristel has a one year low of GBX 260 ($3.42) and a one year high of GBX 460 ($6.05). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 395.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 333.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.01 million and a PE ratio of 47.47.
Tristel Company Profile
Tristel Plc develops, manufactures, and supplies infection and contamination control, and hygiene products in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Human Healthcare, Animal Healthcare, and Contamination Control. It offers hospital infection prevention and control products under the Tristel brand; contamination control products for pharmaceutical and personal care industries under the Crystel brand; and animal health infection prevention and control products under the Anistel brand.
