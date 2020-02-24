Tristel Plc (LON:TSTL) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.34

Tristel Plc (LON:TSTL) announced a dividend on Monday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.34 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of TSTL traded up GBX 42.50 ($0.56) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 437.50 ($5.76). 216,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,859. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 395.27 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 333.22. Tristel has a twelve month low of GBX 260 ($3.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 460 ($6.05). The company has a market capitalization of $196.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.16.

Tristel (LON:TSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported GBX 5.37 ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tristel will post 1199.9999883 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Tristel in a report on Monday.

About Tristel

Tristel Plc develops, manufactures, and supplies infection and contamination control, and hygiene products in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Human Healthcare, Animal Healthcare, and Contamination Control. It offers hospital infection prevention and control products under the Tristel brand; contamination control products for pharmaceutical and personal care industries under the Crystel brand; and animal health infection prevention and control products under the Anistel brand.

