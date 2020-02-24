TrueChain Price Up 3.3% Over Last Week (TRUE)

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 24th. TrueChain has a market capitalization of $32.43 million and approximately $25.41 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00004169 BTC on major exchanges including Bithumb, HitBTC, OKEx and ZB.COM. Over the last week, TrueChain has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TrueChain alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00048298 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.16 or 0.00492714 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $645.25 or 0.06601753 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00063628 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00027488 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005193 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003335 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001435 BTC.

About TrueChain

TrueChain (CRYPTO:TRUE) is a token. It launched on January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup. The official website for TrueChain is www.truechain.pro.

TrueChain Token Trading

TrueChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, ZB.COM, DragonEX, OKEx, HitBTC and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.