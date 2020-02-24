TrueDeck (TDP) Market Cap Hits $214,014.00

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded up 18% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. TrueDeck has a market cap of $214,014.00 and $23,145.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. One TrueDeck token can now be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Mercatox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TrueDeck alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.22 or 0.02840256 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010418 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00226894 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00040117 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00137261 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TrueDeck Token Profile

TrueDeck launched on May 29th, 2018. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino. TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck. TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io.

TrueDeck Token Trading

TrueDeck can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueDeck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueDeck and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.