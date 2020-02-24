Truegame (TGAME) Price Tops $0.0040 on Major Exchanges

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 24th. Truegame has a market capitalization of $330,044.00 and approximately $40,845.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Truegame token can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Livecoin and IDEX. During the last seven days, Truegame has traded down 44.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $273.22 or 0.02840256 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010418 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00226894 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00040117 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00137261 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Truegame Token Profile

Truegame’s genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here. Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io. Truegame’s official message board is medium.com/@truegame.

Buying and Selling Truegame

Truegame can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Livecoin and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Truegame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Truegame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

