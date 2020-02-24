TrueUSD (TUSD) Price Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. During the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. TrueUSD has a total market capitalization of $140.71 million and approximately $1.15 billion worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueUSD token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00010387 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Cryptopia, IDEX and OpenLedger DEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $275.03 or 0.02858560 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010390 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00226225 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00040550 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00137522 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000071 BTC.

TrueUSD Profile

TrueUSD’s launch date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 140,790,556 tokens. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken. TrueUSD’s official website is www.trusttoken.com.

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

TrueUSD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, Zebpay, Kyber Network, Bitso, HitBTC, WazirX, Bittrex, IDEX, Koinex, CoinTiger, Kuna, Crex24, Cryptopia, HBUS, Upbit and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

