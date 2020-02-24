TrumpCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $94,635.00 (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. TrumpCoin has a total market capitalization of $94,635.00 and $644.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TrumpCoin has traded 39.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TrumpCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00008785 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00025904 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00010986 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.58 or 0.02836562 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002260 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000322 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00018016 BTC.

About TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 11th, 2016. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, YoBit, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrumpCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrumpCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

