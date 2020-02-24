Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 1,316 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 223,923 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 2.7% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $35,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its position in Microsoft by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1,116.3% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 523 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT traded down $6.75 on Monday, reaching $171.84. The company had a trading volume of 43,278,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,232,956. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,302.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $106.87 and a 1-year high of $190.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $171.34 and its 200-day moving average is $150.38.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Microsoft from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.06.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.