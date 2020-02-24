TrustVerse Hits One Day Volume of $137,562.00 (TRV)

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One TrustVerse token can now be bought for $0.0136 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular exchanges including Cobinhood and Bithumb Global. During the last week, TrustVerse has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. TrustVerse has a total market cap of $4.58 million and $137,562.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00048042 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.43 or 0.00493012 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $631.46 or 0.06564190 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00062226 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005250 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00027104 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003339 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001527 BTC.

TrustVerse Profile

TrustVerse is a token. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2017. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,680,468 tokens. TrustVerse’s official website is trustverse.io. TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_. TrustVerse’s official message board is medium.com/@trustverse_official.

Buying and Selling TrustVerse

TrustVerse can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustVerse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

