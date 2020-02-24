TTC (TTC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $202,695.00

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 24th. One TTC coin can now be bought for $0.0358 or 0.00000372 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, Bittrex, Upbit and BitForex. TTC has a total market cap of $14.36 million and $202,695.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TTC has traded down 28.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00047864 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.45 or 0.00493152 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $637.40 or 0.06624970 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00063133 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005239 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00026860 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003344 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001519 BTC.

TTC Profile

TTC (CRYPTO:TTC) is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 858,578,687 coins and its circulating supply is 401,553,531 coins. TTC’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog. The official website for TTC is www.ttc.eco. The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol.

TTC Coin Trading

TTC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, IDEX, Bittrex, Upbit and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

