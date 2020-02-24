Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Earns Media Sentiment Score of 0.40

Media headlines about Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) have trended neutral on Monday, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Turning Point Brands earned a news impact score of 0.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 9 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NYSE:TPB traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,639. Turning Point Brands has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $57.06. The company has a market capitalization of $476.81 million, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.00.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on Turning Point Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff; and contracts for and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco products.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.