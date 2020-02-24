TurtleCoin (TRTL) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $649,125.00

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. TurtleCoin has a market cap of $1.61 million and $649,125.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TurtleCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin (CRYPTO:TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 66,532,452,258 coins. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol.

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TurtleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TurtleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.