U Network (UUU) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $343,489.00

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 24th. One U Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, HADAX, DDEX and DEx.top. Over the last week, U Network has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. U Network has a market capitalization of $7.38 million and approximately $343,489.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000046 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

U Network Token Profile

UUU is a token. It launched on February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. U Network’s official message board is medium.com/unetwork. U Network’s official website is u.network. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ. The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling U Network

U Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, HADAX, Bibox, IDEX, HitBTC and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire U Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy U Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

