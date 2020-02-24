Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) Position Boosted by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 410.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,271 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,613 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $9,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on UBER. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.98.

NYSE UBER opened at $40.72 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91. Uber Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $25.58 and a 52-week high of $47.08.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 60.13% and a negative return on equity of 109.84%. The company’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Travis Cordell Kalanick sold 786,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total transaction of $23,286,902.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,424,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,301,568.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,643,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,296,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,010,272 shares of company stock worth $627,136,395.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

